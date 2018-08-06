On Tuesday, Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Aircastle EPS is expected to be around 54 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $189.86 million.

In the same quarter last year, Aircastle reported earnings per share of 3 cents on sales of $223.53 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 1700 percent increase for the company. Revenue would have fallen 15.06 percent from the same quarter last year. Aircastle's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.58 0.67 0.65 EPS Actual 0.72 0.72 0.82 0.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Aircastle stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Aircastle's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.aircastle.com/events/event-details/q2-2018-aircastle-ltd-earnings-conference-call