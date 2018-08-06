Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Zillow Group reporting earnings of 9 cents per share on sales of $325.68 million.

Zillow Group reported a per-share profit of 4 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $266.85 million. Revenue would be up 22.05 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.19 0.18 EPS Actual 0.07 0.19 0.19 0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.64 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Zillow Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Zillow Group's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.zillowgroup.com/financials.cfm#results