On Monday, Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Manitowoc Co reporting earnings of 23 cents per share on sales of $455.81 million.

Manitowoc Co's loss in the same period a year ago was 5 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $394.6 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 360 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 15.51 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.05 -0.02 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.15 0.09 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.41 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Manitowoc Co stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.