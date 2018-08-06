Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) releases its next round of earnings Monday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Fate Therapeutics' Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Fate Therapeutics to report a loss of 31 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.18 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Fate Therapeutics reported a loss per share of 23 cents on revenue of $1 million. Sales would be up 15.01 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.24 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.27 -0.29 -0.26 -0.23

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 276.15 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Fate Therapeutics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Fate Therapeutics' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.