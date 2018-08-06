On Monday, Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE: DPLO) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Diplomat Pharmacy reporting earnings of 23 cents per share on sales of $1.42 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Diplomat Pharmacy posted a profit of 25 cents on sales of $1.13 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, quarterly profit would be down 8 percent. Revenue would be up 26.11 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Diplomat Pharmacy's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.16 0.15 0.15 EPS Actual 0.2 0.18 0.25 0.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.66 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Diplomat Pharmacy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Diplomat Pharmacy's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.diplomat.is/investors/default.aspx