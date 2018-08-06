Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Arena Pharmaceuticals management projections, analysts predict an EPS loss of 64 cents on revenue of $2.91 million.

Arena Pharmaceuticals EPS loss in the same period a year ago came in at 77 cents. Sales were $6.49 million. Revenue would be down 55.18 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.68 -0.59 -0.67 -0.74 EPS Actual -0.78 -0.36 -0.55 -0.77

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 56.6 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Arena Pharmaceuticals stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Arena Pharmaceuticals' Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://invest.arenapharm.com/events-presentations