Enbridge Q2 Earnings Preview
On Friday, Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Enbridge EPS will likely be near 44 cents while revenue will be around $8.68 billion, according to analysts.
Enbridge EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 33 cents. Sales were $8.89 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 33.33 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would have fallen 2.40 percent from the same quarter last year. Enbridge's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.45
|0.37
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.48
|0.3
|0.33
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.95 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Enbridge stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Enbridge's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.enbridge.com/