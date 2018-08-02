CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ: CBOE) announces its next round of earnings Friday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for Friday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict CBOE Holdings will report earnings of $1.03 per share on revenue of $278.15 million.

CBOE Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 87 cents. Sales were $266.9 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 18.39 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 4.22 percent on a year-over-year basis. CBOE's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.24 0.88 0.87 0.86 EPS Actual 1.38 0.87 0.89 0.87

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.94 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with CBOE Holdings. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CBOE Holdings's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cboe180803qfn7xjH8.html