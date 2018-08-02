On Thursday, Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Main Street Capital will report earnings of 62 cents per share on revenue of $57.76 million.

In the same quarter last year, Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of 58 cents on sales of $50.27 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 6.90 percent. Sales would be up 14.90 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Main Street Capital's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.6 0.57 0.54 EPS Actual 0.63 0.64 0.6 0.58

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.17 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Main Street Capital stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.