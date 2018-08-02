GoPro's Q2 Earnings Outlook
GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announces its next round of earnings today. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
GoPro EPS is expected to be around a loss of 22 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $270.23 million.
In the same quarter last year, GoPro announced an EPS loss of 9 cents on revenue of $296.52 million. Sales would be down 8.87 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|-0.38
|-0.11
|0.02
|-0.25
|EPS Actual
|-0.34
|-0.3
|0.15
|-0.09
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of GoPro have declined 25.73 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on GoPro stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
GoPro's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.gopro.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx