GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announces its next round of earnings today. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

GoPro EPS is expected to be around a loss of 22 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $270.23 million.

In the same quarter last year, GoPro announced an EPS loss of 9 cents on revenue of $296.52 million. Sales would be down 8.87 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.11 0.02 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.34 -0.3 0.15 -0.09

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of GoPro have declined 25.73 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on GoPro stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

GoPro's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.gopro.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx