GoDaddy's Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 02, 2018 8:14am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2018
A Look At Tech's Big Rally
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to GoDaddy's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, GoDaddy analysts model for earnings of 8 cents per share on sales of $643.55 million.

In the same quarter last year, GoDaddy reported earnings per share of 13 cents on revenue of $557.8 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 38.46 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 15.37 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.02 0.09 0.07 0.01
EPS Actual 0.02 0.17 0.04 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of GoDaddy are up 74.5 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with GoDaddy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. GoDaddy's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.godaddy.net/investor-relations/overview/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

GoPro's Q2 Earnings Outlook