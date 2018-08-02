Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Activision Blizzard earnings of 36 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.39 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of 55 cents on sales of $1.63 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 34.55 percent decrease for the company. Revenue would have fallen 14.78 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.91 0.49 0.3 EPS Actual 0.38 0.94 0.6 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.29 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Activision Blizzard stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Activision Blizzard's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/kkucrwrj