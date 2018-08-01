On Thursday, Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Zoetis EPS is expected to be around 70 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.38 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 32.08 percent. Sales would be up 8.75 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.66 0.62 0.53 EPS Actual 0.75 0.69 0.65 0.53

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Zoetis are up 39.01 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Zoetis stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.