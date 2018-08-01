Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Marriott Vacations reporting earnings of $1.82 per share on revenue of $590.5 million.

Marriott Vacations earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.60 and quarterly sales came in at $497.62 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 13.75 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 18.66 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.5 1.16 1.14 1.27 EPS Actual 1.39 1.56 1.45 1.6

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 2.45 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Marriott Vacations stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Marriott Vacations' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com/