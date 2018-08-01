On Thursday, Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 56 cents and sales around $5.3 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Icahn Enterprises reported earnings per share of 50 cents on revenue of $6.65 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 12.00 percent. Sales would be down 20.35 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.56 0.22 0.49 EPS Actual 0.77 1.72 0.39 0.5

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 48.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Icahn Enterprises stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Icahn Enterprises is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.ielp.com/