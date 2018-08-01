Gildan Activewear's Earnings Preview
Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) will be releasing its next round of earnings Thursday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering Gildan Activewear modeled for quarterly EPS of 49 cents on revenue of $728.4 million.
Gildan Activewear earnings in the same period a year ago was 49 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $715.4 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 0.00 percent. Revenue would be up 1.82 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.31
|0.52
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.31
|0.53
|0.49
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Gildan Activewear stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.