Earnings Outlook For Becton Dickinson
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 01, 2018 3:13pm   Comments
Related BDX
Becton Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) will be releasing its next round of earnings. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Becton Dickinson earnings will be near $2.86 per share on sales of $4.24 billion, according to analysts.

Revenue would be up 39.7 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Becton Dickinson's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 2.63 2.41 2.37 2.44
EPS Actual 2.65 2.48 2.4 2.46

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.96 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Becton Dickinson stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Becton Dickinson's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.bd.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=64106&p=irol-irhome

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

AmerisourceBergen's Q3 Earnings Preview