AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict AmerisourceBergen will report earnings of $1.46 per share on revenue of $42.91 billion.

AmerisourceBergen reported a per-share loss of $1.43 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $38.71 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 2.10 percent. Revenue would be have grown 10.86 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.82 1.34 1.32 1.37 EPS Actual 1.94 1.55 1.33 1.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.92 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on AmerisourceBergen stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AmerisourceBergen's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/yspu3mzk