On Tuesday, Zagg (NASDAQ: ZAGG) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Zagg analysts model for earnings of 17 cents per share on sales of $116.92 million.

Zagg's loss in the same period a year ago was 12 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $115.22 million. Revenue would be up 1.47 percent from the year-ago period. Zagg's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.73 0.33 0.08 EPS Actual 0.24 0.71 0.34 0.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Zagg are up 71.35 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Zagg stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Zagg's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.zagg.com/event