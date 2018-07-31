Zagg Q2 Earnings Preview
On Tuesday, Zagg (NASDAQ: ZAGG) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, Zagg analysts model for earnings of 17 cents per share on sales of $116.92 million.
Zagg's loss in the same period a year ago was 12 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $115.22 million. Revenue would be up 1.47 percent from the year-ago period. Zagg's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|0.73
|0.33
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.71
|0.34
|0.12
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Zagg are up 71.35 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Zagg stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Zagg's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.zagg.com/event