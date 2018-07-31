Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Scotts Miracle Gro's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.58 and sales around $1 billion.

Scotts Miracle Gro EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.63. Revenue was $1.08 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 1.9 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 7.24 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 3.44 -0.93 -0.34 2.51 EPS Actual 2.88 -1.08 -0.26 2.63

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Scotts Miracle Gro have declined 19.03 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Scotts Miracle Gro stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Scotts Miracle Gro's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/8f5dmxf6