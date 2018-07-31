Olin (NYSE: OLN) unveils its next round of earnings today. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Olin's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 40 cents and sales around $1.73 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Olin reported EPS of 4 cents on revenue of $1.53 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 900.00 percent. Sales would be up 13.29 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.43 0.44 0.11 EPS Actual 0.14 0.32 0.31 0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.63 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Olin stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.