Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Evertec EPS is expected to be around 44 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $111.77 million.

In the same quarter last year, Evertec reported earnings per share of 44 cents on sales of $103.51 million. Revenue would be up 7.98 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.23 0.38 0.42 EPS Actual 0.47 0.24 0.33 0.44

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.34 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Evertec stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Evertec's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/evtc180731.html