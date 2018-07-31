Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Devon Energy's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Devon Energy reporting earnings of 36 cents per share on sales of $3.69 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Devon Energy posted a profit of 34 cents on sales of $3.27 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 5.88 percent. Revenue would be have grown 12.74 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.63 0.4 0.35 EPS Actual 0.2 0.38 0.46 0.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Devon Energy are up 35.68 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Devon Energy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.