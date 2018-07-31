Market Overview

Big 5 Sporting Goods Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 31, 2018 7:42am   Comments
On Tuesday, Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Big 5 Sporting Goods is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Big 5 Sporting Goods reporting earnings of 11 cents per share on revenue of $247.02 million.

In the same quarter last year, Big 5 Sporting Goods reported EPS of 13 cents on revenue of $243.67 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 15.38 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be up 1.37 percent from the same quarter last year. Big 5 Sporting Goods's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate -0.14 0.25 0.29 0.19
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.1 0.28 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.09 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Big 5 Sporting Goods stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

