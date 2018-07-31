Big 5 Sporting Goods Q2 Earnings Preview
On Tuesday, Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Big 5 Sporting Goods is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Big 5 Sporting Goods reporting earnings of 11 cents per share on revenue of $247.02 million.
In the same quarter last year, Big 5 Sporting Goods reported EPS of 13 cents on revenue of $243.67 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 15.38 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be up 1.37 percent from the same quarter last year. Big 5 Sporting Goods's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|0.25
|0.29
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.1
|0.28
|0.13
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.09 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Big 5 Sporting Goods stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.