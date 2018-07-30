On Tuesday, Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Steven Madden earnings will be near 59 cents per share on sales of $390.5 million, according to analysts.

If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 15.69 percent. Sales would be up 4.38 percent on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.5 0.47 0.77 0.45 EPS Actual 0.54 0.48 0.77 0.51

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.13 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Steven Madden. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Steven Madden's Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qwurxuk7