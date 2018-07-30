Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 31. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Pfizer EPS will likely be near 74 cents while revenue will be around $13.33 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Pfizer announced EPS of 67 cents on revenue of $12.9 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 10.45 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.37 percent from the same quarter last year. Pfizer's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.56 0.64 0.66 EPS Actual 0.77 0.62 0.67 0.67

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.78 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Pfizer stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Pfizer's Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/748/26232