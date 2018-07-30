Market Overview

Oshkosh's Q3 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 30, 2018 3:41pm   Comments
Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Oshkosh earnings of $2.02 per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.16 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Oshkosh EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.84. Revenue was $2.04 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.78 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 6.04 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1.08 0.54 1.11 1.37
EPS Actual 1.54 0.84 1.38 1.84

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 7.99 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Oshkosh stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Oshkosh's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

