Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's advanced look at Lumber Liquidators's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Lumber Liquidators modeled for quarterly EPS of 25 cents on revenue of $280.7 million.

In the same quarter last year, Lumber Liquidators reported a per share profit of 3 cents on revenue of $263.5 million. Revenue would be up 6.54 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.1 0.02 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.07 0.01 0.02 0.03

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Lumber Liquidators have declined 5.69 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Lumber Liquidators stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lumber Liquidators's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.lumberliquidators.com/