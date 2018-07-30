Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lumber Liquidators Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 30, 2018 3:27pm   Comments
Share:
Related LL
The '60 Minutes' Effect On Stocks
42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's advanced look at Lumber Liquidators's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Lumber Liquidators modeled for quarterly EPS of 25 cents on revenue of $280.7 million.

In the same quarter last year, Lumber Liquidators reported a per share profit of 3 cents on revenue of $263.5 million. Revenue would be up 6.54 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate   0.1 0.02 -0.07
EPS Actual -0.07 0.01 0.02 0.03

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Lumber Liquidators have declined 5.69 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Lumber Liquidators stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lumber Liquidators's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.lumberliquidators.com/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (LL)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on LL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q2 Earnings Preview For Shopify