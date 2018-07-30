On Tuesday, Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE: FDP) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Fresh Del Monte Produce management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $1.28 billion.

Fresh Del Monte Produce reported a per-share profit of $1.40 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.15 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 9.29 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 11.6 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.87 EPS Actual 0.88 -0.08 0.24 1.4

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.29 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Fresh Del Monte Produce stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Fresh Del Monte Produce's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.freshdelmonte.com/