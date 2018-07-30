Eaton (NYSE: ETN) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Eaton earnings will be near $1.33 per share on sales of $5.45 billion, according to analysts.

Eaton EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.15. Revenue was $5.13 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 15.65 percent. Sales would be up 6.20 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.07 1.21 1.26 1.15 EPS Actual 1.1 1.29 1.28 1.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.99 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Eaton stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.