Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Ecolab's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Ecolab will report earnings of $1.27 per share on revenue of $3.7 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Ecolab announced EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $3.46 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 12.39 percent. Revenue would be up 6.84 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.9 1.4 1.36 1.12 EPS Actual 0.91 1.39 1.37 1.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.42 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Ecolab stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Ecolab's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ecl180731pRrEevW6.html