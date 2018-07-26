Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) announces its next round of earnings Friday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.27 and sales around $72.58 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of 78 cents on revenue of $62.8 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 62.82 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 15.43 percent from the same quarter last year. Exxon Mobil's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.13 1.04 0.84 0.87 EPS Actual 1.09 0.88 0.97 0.78

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.66 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Exxon Mobil stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Exxon Mobil's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://corporate.exxonmobil.com/en/company/investors