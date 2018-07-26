Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) releases its next round of earnings Friday, July 27. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Sonic Automotive will report earnings of 37 cents per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.

Sonic Automotive EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 40 cents. Sales were $2.4 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.5 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 1.83 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Sonic Automotive's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.81 0.52 0.46 EPS Actual 0.26 0.84 0.4 0.4

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.26 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Sonic Automotive stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sonic Automotive's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.sonicautomotive.com/investor-relations.htm