On Thursday, Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Western Digital earnings will be near $3.50 per share on sales of $5.07 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Western Digital posted a loss of $2.93 on sales of $4.84 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 19.45 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be have grown 4.71 percent from the same quarter last year. Western Digital's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 3.29 3.79 3.29 2.81 EPS Actual 3.63 3.95 3.56 2.93

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Western Digital have declined 20.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Western Digital stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Western Digital's Q4 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/d77xkfx5