Earnings Preview For Seattle Genetics
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 26, 2018 8:20am   Comments
Related SGEN
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Seattle Genetics's [quarter] earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 39 cents and sales around $141.04 million.

In the same quarter last year, Seattle Genetics reported a loss per share of 39 cents on sales of $108.22 million. Revenue would be up 30.32 percent from the year-ago period. Seattle Genetics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate -0.41 -0.45 -0.42 -0.42
EPS Actual -0.61 -0.41 0.34 -0.39

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Seattle Genetics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Seattle Genetics' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bocxtr5h

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

