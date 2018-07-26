Retrophin (NASDAQ: RTRX) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Retrophin's per-share loss will be near 35 cents on sales of $43.22 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Retrophin reported EPS of 3 cents on revenue of $38.8 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 1266.67 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 11.39 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.45 -0.19 -0.25 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.14 0.07 -0.46 0.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.17 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Retrophin stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Retrophin's Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2mrbgyig