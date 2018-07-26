Market Overview

Earnings Preview For Leggett & Platt
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 26, 2018 8:29am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2018
Leggett & Platt Notches Sell-Side Upgrade: Stifel Projects Upcoming Inflection Point
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt earnings of 62 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.09 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Leggett & Platt announced EPS of 64 cents on revenue of $989.3 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 3.13 percent. Revenue would be up 10.18 percent from the year-ago period. Leggett & Platt's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 4.91 0.61 0.6 0.65
EPS Actual 0.57 0.59 0.61 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Leggett & Platt have declined 16.3 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Leggett & Platt stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Leggett & Platt's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://leggett.gcs-web.com/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

