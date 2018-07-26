Earnings Preview For Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts expect Leggett & Platt earnings of 62 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.09 billion, according to the consensus estimate.
In the same quarter last year, Leggett & Platt announced EPS of 64 cents on revenue of $989.3 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 3.13 percent. Revenue would be up 10.18 percent from the year-ago period. Leggett & Platt's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|4.91
|0.61
|0.6
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.59
|0.61
|0.64
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of Leggett & Platt have declined 16.3 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Leggett & Platt stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Leggett & Platt's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://leggett.gcs-web.com/