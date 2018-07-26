Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Eldorado Gold's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Eldorado Gold management projections, analysts predict EPS of 1 cent on revenue of $112.41 million.

In the same quarter last year, Eldorado Gold posted EPS of 1 cent on sales of $82.7 million. Sales would be have grown 35.87 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.01 0.01 EPS Actual 0.01 0 0 0.01

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Eldorado Gold have declined 53.28 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Eldorado Gold stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Eldorado Gold's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.eldoradogold.com/home/default.aspx