On Thursday, BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

BJ's Restaurants EPS will likely be near 64 cents while revenue will be around $282.18 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, BJ's Restaurants reported EPS of 49 cents on revenue of $265.8 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 30.61 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 6.16 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.32 0.26 0.52 EPS Actual 0.67 0.37 0.15 0.49

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 72.55 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on BJ's Restaurants stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

BJ's Restaurants' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=130285