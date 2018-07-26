BJ's Restaurants' Q2 Earnings Preview
On Thursday, BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
BJ's Restaurants EPS will likely be near 64 cents while revenue will be around $282.18 million, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, BJ's Restaurants reported EPS of 49 cents on revenue of $265.8 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 30.61 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 6.16 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.32
|0.26
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.37
|0.15
|0.49
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 72.55 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on BJ's Restaurants stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
BJ's Restaurants' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=130285