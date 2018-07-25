Don't be caught off-guard: Xerox (NYSE: XRX) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Xerox reporting earnings of 83 cents per share on sales of $2.49 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Xerox posted a profit of 87 cents on sales of $2.57 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 4.60 percent. Revenue would be down 3.00 percent from the year-ago period. Xerox's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.96 0.83 0.8 EPS Actual 0.68 1.04 0.89 0.87

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.79 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Xerox stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Xerox's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.xerox.com/