On Thursday, LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict LendingTree will report earnings of $1.26 per share on revenue of $194.57 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 40 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 27.36 percent on a year-over-year basis. LendingTree's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.12 0.9 0.96 0.94 EPS Actual 1.1 0.84 1.17 0.9

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.42 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate LendingTree stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. LendingTree's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gj26nx8a