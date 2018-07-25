Tempur Sealy (NYSE: TPX) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Tempur Sealy earnings of 63 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $692.74 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Tempur Sealy reported EPS of 45 cents on revenue of $659.3 million. Revenue would be up 5.07 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.5 0.83 0.98 0.41 EPS Actual 0.42 0.79 1 0.45

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.69 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Tempur Sealy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Tempur Sealy's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/iqeku92n