Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Raytheon reporting earnings of $2.35 per share on sales of $6.52 billion.

Raytheon reported a per-share profit of $1.98 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $6.28 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 18.69 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.81 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 2.11 2.03 1.91 1.76 EPS Actual 2.2 2.03 1.97 1.98

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 16.31 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Raytheon stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Raytheon's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.