Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Penske Automotive Group earnings will be near $1.44 per share on sales of $5.79 billion, according to analysts.

Penske Automotive Group reported a per-share profit of $1.23 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $5.38 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 17.07 percent. Sales would be up 7.56 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Penske Automotive Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.13 1 1.1 1.21 EPS Actual 1.25 1.01 1.14 1.23

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.48 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Penske Automotive Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Penske Automotive Group's Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.penskeautomotive.com/