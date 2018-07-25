Market Overview

Earnings Outlook For Nielsen
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 25, 2018 3:03pm   Comments
On Thursday, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's Q2 release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Nielsen management projections, analysts predict EPS of 37 cents on revenue of $1.71 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Nielsen posted EPS of 37 cents on sales of $1.64 billion. Sales would be up 4.01 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.21 0.8 0.69 0.67
EPS Actual 0.2 0.52 0.41 0.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.14 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts haven't modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Nielsen stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Nielsen's Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

