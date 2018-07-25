Lear (NYSE: LEA) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Lear EPS is expected to be around $5.04, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $5.59 billion.

Lear earnings in the same period a year ago was $4.39. Quarterly sales came in at $5.12 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 14.81 percent. Revenue would be up 9.12 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Lear's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 4.29 3.7 4.11 EPS Actual 5.1 4.38 3.96 4.39

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.17 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Lear stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lear's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.lear.com/events-and-presentations