Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Dunkin Brands Group earnings will be near 74 cents per share on sales of $342.83 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Dunkin Brands Group reported earnings per share of 64 cents on revenue of $218.52 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 15.62 percent. Sales would be up 56.89 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.63 0.63 0.62 EPS Actual 0.62 0.64 0.61 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.71 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Dunkin Brands Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Dunkin Brands Group's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5eucvcot