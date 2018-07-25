On Thursday, AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

AstraZeneca EPS is expected to be around 29 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $5.09 billion.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 66.67 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 0.77 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.45 0.55 0.44 EPS Actual 0.48 1.3 1.12 0.87

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.9 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on AstraZeneca stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

AstraZeneca's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.astrazeneca.com/