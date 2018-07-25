Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Ally Financial will report earnings of 71 cents per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Ally Financial reported EPS of 57 cents on revenue of $1.46 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 22.41 percent. Sales would be have grown 2.41 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.6 0.6 0.53 EPS Actual 0.68 0.7 0.65 0.58

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Ally Financial are up 27.09 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Ally Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ally Financial's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://cc.talkpoint.com/morg007/061218a_as/?entity=9_6IFGWJC