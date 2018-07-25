Don't be caught off-guard: Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Alkermes analysts model for earnings of 14 cents per share on sales of $247 million.

In the same quarter last year, Alkermes reported EPS of 1 cent on revenue of $218.84 million. Revenue would be up 12.9 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.06 0.22 -0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.09 0.31 0.03 0.01

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Alkermes have declined 21.6 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Alkermes stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Alkermes' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=92211&p=irol-calendar